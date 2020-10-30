Police search for 2 crooks who stole items from trunk of parked car in Wynwood

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for two crooks who, they said, stole thousands of dollars worth of items from the trunk of a parked car in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood.

The theft happened in September near Northwest 28th Street and North Miami Avenue.

Surveillance video shows two people pull up to a parked car in a scooter.

They then opened the trunk and took off with more than $3,000 worth of items.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

