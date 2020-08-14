Police search for 2 crooks who stole from Miami liquor store

MIAMI (WSVN) - A couple of booze bandits ripped off a liquor store in Miami.

The incident took place at Jensen’s Liquor Store located along Northwest Seventh Street and 22nd Avenue just before 2 p.m., Thursday.

A woman and child were seen on surveillance video. The mother was seen taking a bottle from a shelf and stuffing it into the child’s backpack.

In another video, a man, who appeared to be in the same aisle, grabbed a bottle and stuck it in his shorts.

So far, police have made no arrests.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.