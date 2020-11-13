Police search for 2 crooks who burglarized vehicle in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two crooks who burglarized a vehicle in Miami.

Surveillance footage from Oct. 16 showed two people breaking into a car in the area of Northwest Sixth Avenue and 60th Street, just after 3 a.m.

The crooks could be seen taking items from inside the vehicle before fleeing on foot.

The victim told investigators she was asleep at the time and said the crooks stole cash from the center console.

If you have any information on this vehicle burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

