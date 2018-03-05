Police searching for 2 wanted in burglary after chase in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two people wanted for a home burglary who bailed out of a car involved in a pursuit.

7Skyforce flew over the scene Monday, just after 12:30 p.m., in Southwest Miami-Dade, near Quail Roost Drive and 117th Avenue.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the three subjects were in the backyard of a home near Southwest 50th Terrace when the homeowner spotted them through a “ring camera.” The subjects began running as police neared the home.

When police arrived, the subjects were gone, but officers spotted the vehicle believed to be involved in the burglary.

Police then engaged the vehicle — which had an out-of-town license plate — in a high-speed chase before the subjects’ car crashed into another vehicle.

Three subjects bailed out of the car after the crash.

One of them has reportedly been taken into custody, while two others remain at large.

An elderly male was treated by paramedics following the crash.

A police presence remains at 187th Street, between 113th Avenue and 117th Avenue scene.

If you have any information on these burglary subjects, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

