Police search for 2 armed robbery suspects in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two armed robbery suspects who targeted a group in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, five individuals in a group were walking northbound on Northwest Second Avenue at 11th Avenue at approximately 2:20 a.m. on Jan. 1.

The group was approached by two armed men who demanded their belongings.

Detectives said the victims gave the crooks their cellphones and money before the two armed men ran westbound on Northwest 11th Terrace.

One of the suspects is described to have a slim build and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, light-colored pants and white shoes.

The other suspect is also described as having a slim build and was last seen wearing a black shirt with a white design on the front and while long sleeves, black pants and black shoes.

Detectives said they have exhausted their leads in the investigation and are seeking help from the public.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

