SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police need your help finding a pair of robbers on the run.

Police said two armed men stormed into a business in January, shot a store clerk, then stole money from the back office.

The injured worker was taken to the hospital.

It happened at a food store along Southwest 293rd Street and 152nd Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade.

If you have any information call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

