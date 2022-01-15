SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for 18-year-old Juan Carlos Ortega-Rodriguez who went missing in Southwest Miami-Dade.

He was last seen Dec. 27, around the 7300 block of Southwest 82nd Street.

Ortega-Rodriguez weighs 150 pounds and stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and white Nike sneakers.

Ortega-Rodriguez abruptly left the location where he was last seen and has not made contact with any family or friends, and may be in need of services.

Anyone with information about this missing person should contact Detective K. Fernandez Roblin or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

