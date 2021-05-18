Police search for 16-year-old missing out of Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help to find a teenager who went missing out of Miami.

The search is on for 16-year-old Mahogany Porter.

Mahogany was last seen near Northwest 15th Street and First Court, May 6.

We need assistance in locating 16-year-old Mahogany Porter. She was reported missing from 1523 N.W. 1 Ct. She was last seen wearing a multicolored sweater, black & white pants with green crocs. If you know her whereabouts, please call 305-579-6111 or 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/mzJ8NuvDiN — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) May 18, 2021

She stands five feet and six inches tall.

She was last seen wearing black and white pants, green crocs and a colorful sweater.

If you have any information on Mahogany’s whereabouts, call Miami Police.

