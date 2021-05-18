Police search for 16-year-old missing out of Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help to find a teenager who went missing out of Miami.

The search is on for 16-year-old Mahogany Porter.

Mahogany was last seen near Northwest 15th Street and First Court, May 6.

She stands five feet and six inches tall.

She was last seen wearing black and white pants, green crocs and a colorful sweater.

If you have any information on Mahogany’s whereabouts, call Miami Police.

