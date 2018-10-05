Police search for 16-year-old girl missing in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who has been reported missing in Miami.

Officers are searching for Kaitlyn Alexis, who has been missing since Thursday from the 100 block of NW 26 Ave.

She was last seen wearing a bleached green T-shirt and black basketball shorts.

Anyone with information on Kaitlyn’s whereabouts is asked to call Miami Police at (305) 603-6300.

