SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a teenage boy who went missing in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 16-year-old Derek Carratala was last seen leaving his house along Southwest 42nd Street and 157th Avenue, Sunday morning.

🚨 #MISSING: Derek Carratala, 16 years old, was last seen in the 15700 Block of SW 42nd Street. The missing juvenile may be in need of services. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477 or by dialing **TIPS. pic.twitter.com/7NnM5ldmh9 — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) March 21, 2022

He stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds, and has light brown hair and hazel eyes.

The teen was last seen wearing a red beanie, an unknown color shirt, black jeans, white sneakers with an aqua Nike check.

Police said Carratala may be in need of services.

Anyone with information about this missing teenager should contact Detective M. Ritch Jr. or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300.

