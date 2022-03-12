LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Lauderhill.

Ulyssia Mciver was last seen near the 3000 block of Northwest 12th Place around 6 p.m., Mar. 11.

She stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weights about 130 pounds.

Missing Juvenile Alert!! Lauderhill PD is asking for the public’s help in locating 15 year old Ulyssia Mciver. She was last seen on 3-11-22 at 3200 NW 14th St & may be suffering from a mental crisis. She frequents the city of @DaviePolice near Nova HS. @A_Child_Missing pic.twitter.com/mjA2cJfVcq — LauderhillPDPIO (@LPDPIO) March 12, 2022

She was also last seen wearing white T-shirt, black Chicago Bulls sweatpants and carrying a black backpack.

Mciver may be suffering from a mental crisis.

She is frequently around the city of Davie, near Nova High School.

Anyone with any information on Mciver’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective S. Smith at (954) 497-4720, or Sergeant Kaela Allison at (954) 497-4704.

