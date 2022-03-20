DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Doral.

Victoria Riera was last seen by her father near the 7000 block of Northwest 114th Avenue around 6 p.m., Friday.

According to Doral Police, the teen left with a group of friends to an unknown location and has not been heard since.

Riera stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighs around 140 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a purple T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding Riera’s whereabouts is asked to contact Doral Police Detective E. Leon at (786) 518‐0757.

