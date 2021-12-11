MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 15-year-boy who went missing in Margate.

According to Margate Police, Jumaunti Bartholomew left his house on foot at around 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue shorts with a gray stripe, rainbow Crocs and possibly glasses with a black frame.

The teen stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs between 170 and 180 pounds.

Investigators said Bartholomew suffers from manic depression and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and he does not have access to his medications.

The teen also has no trackable devices.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111.

