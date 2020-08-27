Police search for 14-year-old missing out of SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a teen who went missing in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Amani Santa-Ana, 14, was last seen on the 14600 block of Southwest 290th Terrace on Saturday.

🚨 #MISSING: Amani Santa-Ana, 14 years old, was last seen in the 14600 Block of SW 290 Terrace. The missing juvenile may be in need of services. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/UK057FCRJJ — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) August 27, 2020

She stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds.

Santa-Ana has brown eyes and black hair.

Detectives said the teenager may be in need of services.

Anyone with information on Santa-Ana’s whereabouts is urged to call the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-8477 or CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

