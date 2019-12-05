Police search for 14-year-old missing out of Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager who went missing out of Homestead.

Miami-Dade Police announced 14-year-old Ceceilia Germaine walked out of her home located along the 23000 block of Southwest 113th Avenue on Wednesday and has not returned.

She was last seen wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and gray shoes.

Germaine stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weights 150 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

Officials said she may be in need of services.

If you have any information on Germaine’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

