MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing at around 1:20 p.m. Saturday, from the Allapattah area in Miami.
Andy Navarro was last seen wearing a blue sweater with blue sweatpants.
He stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs around 130 pounds.
Anyone with information on Navarro’s whereabouts is urged to call the Miami Police Department at (305) 579-6111, or the Special Victims Unit at (305) 603-6300.
