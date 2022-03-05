MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a teenage boy who went missing in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood.
According to City of Miami Police, 14-year-old Andy Navarro was reported missing on Saturday, at around 1:20 p.m.
The teen stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue sweater with blue sweatpants.
Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.
