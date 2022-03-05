MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a teenage boy who went missing in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood.

According to City of Miami Police, 14-year-old Andy Navarro was reported missing on Saturday, at around 1:20 p.m.

The teen stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue sweater with blue sweatpants.

We need assistance locating 14-year-old Andy Navarro who has been reported missing from the Allapattah area. He is 5’7” and 130 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue sweater with blue sweatpants. If you’ve seen him or know his whereabouts please call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/FgFH69z9QL — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 5, 2022

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

