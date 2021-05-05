Police search for 13-year-old missing in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing teen from Miami.

The search is on for 13-year-old Isabella Companioni.

Companioni was last seen walking along the 9000 block of Southwest 142nd Avenue, at around 1 a.m., Tuesday.

She stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

Companioni has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call police at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

