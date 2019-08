MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway child.

Twelve-year-old Nalia Roman was last seen in the area of Northwest 30th Street and 10th Avenue on Saturday.

Detectives need your assistance in locating 12 year-old runaway, Nalia Roman. She was last seen today at 3001 NW 10 Ave using a colorful backpack with lights. @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/jOlpOBQcy5 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 31, 2019

Detectives said she was last seen with a colorful backpack with lights.

If you have any information on Roman’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

