MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Model City area in Miami.
Aliyah Miller was last seen wearing a jacket and long pants.
She stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weights about 190 pounds.
Officials urge anyone with information on Miller’s whereabouts to please call Miami Police Department at (305) 579-6111, or the Special Victims Unit at (305) 603-6300.
