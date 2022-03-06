MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Model City area in Miami.

Aliyah Miller was last seen wearing a jacket and long pants.

We need assistance locating 12-year-old Aliyah Miller who has been reported missing from the Model City area. She is 5’1” and 190 lbs. She was last seen wearing a jacket & long pants. If you’ve seen her or know her whereabouts please call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/qmjWgbTe3t — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 6, 2022

She stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weights about 190 pounds.

Officials urge anyone with information on Miller’s whereabouts to please call Miami Police Department at (305) 579-6111, or the Special Victims Unit at (305) 603-6300.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.