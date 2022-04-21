PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl from Plantation.

Officials said Ah-Mya McGee was last seen at Plantation Middle School, wearing a white Polo, khaki shorts and khaki Vans with sunflowers on them.

McGee stands about 5 feet tall and weighs around 100 pounds.

Anyone with information about this missing person should call the Plantation Police Department at 954-797-2100.

