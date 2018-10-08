Police search for 12-year-old boy who ran away from home

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police in Miami are searching for a 12-year-old boy who was reported to have run away from home.
A search is underway for 12-year-old Charveze Wilson, who has not been seen since Sunday night. Charveze was last spotted in the 1300 block of Northwest 43rd Street, wearing a black T-shirt, blue plants and green and white Air Jordan sneakers.
Charveze stands at 5 feet 4 inches, with black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on Charveze’s whereabouts, call City of Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.
