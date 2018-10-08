Police search for 12-year-old boy who ran away from home

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police in Miami are searching for a 12-year-old boy who was reported to have run away from home.

A search is underway for 12-year-old Charveze Wilson, who has not been seen since Sunday night. Charveze was last spotted in the 1300 block of Northwest 43rd Street, wearing a black T-shirt, blue plants and green and white Air Jordan sneakers.

We need your assistance locating runaway juvenile, 12 year-old Charveze Wilson. He has been reported missing since the evening of 10/7/18. Charveze was last seen in the 1300 block of N.W. 43rd Street wearing a black t-shirt, blue pants & green/white Air Jordan sneakers. pic.twitter.com/eB5Wx6emLE — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) October 8, 2018

Charveze stands at 5 feet 4 inches, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Charveze’s whereabouts, call City of Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

