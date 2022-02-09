NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old boy who went missing in North Lauderdale.

Marcelous Galloway was last seen around 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, at Silver Lakes Middle School wearing a blue shirt, blue pants and carrying a red and white backpack.

Galloway stands 4 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 90 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at (954) 321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at (954) 764-4357.

