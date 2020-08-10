Police search for 11-year-old missing in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing child in Miami.

Jayla Jones, 11, was reported missing from 177 NE 67th St., on Monday.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue shorts.

Jones has black hair and brown eyes.

She stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds.

Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-579-3449 or 305-603-6300.

