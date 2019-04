Police search building for father wanted in deaths of wife, daughter in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are on scene of an abandoned hospital searching for a father who, they said, killed his wife and juvenile daughter and also injured his adult daughter in Miami Gardens.

Police responded to the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 171st Street on Monday afternoon after a family member of the deceased received a tip that a man fitting the description of the father was inside the building.

According to investigators, Noel Chambers, the father in the family, got into an argument with his wife before things escalated on Saturday night.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to reports of an assault near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 177th Street, around 11 p.m.

Officials discovered Chambers’ juvenile daughter and wife deceased upon arrival at the scene.

“Why would you murder, like, slaughter your child?” said a witness who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera.

The witness said the suspect attacked his daughter with a machete.

“The way her body was down, she didn’t see it coming,” she said.

Police said Chambers’ adult daughter was transported to an area hospital where she listed in critical condition.

Chambers fled the scene before officials responded to the call.

“The [adult] daughter was outside. He fled; she was hysterical, on the phone with the police,” said the witness.

Classmates of the young victim returned to school Monday morning for the first time since the tragedy.

“Sorry for the kid. I can’t even put my head around it,” said parent Frantz June. “How do you kill your own people? Your own kid. That’s why you got to hug them and kiss them every day, you know?”

The Miami Gardens Police Department said they have probable cause to arrest Chambers for two counts of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Detectives believe he is hiding in the Miami Gardens area with help from others.

If you have any information on Chambers’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 800-346-TIPS (8477) or click here. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

