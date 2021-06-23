LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released additional information in the case of the bodies of two girls found in a Lauderhill canal.

Police identified the girls as Destiny and Deysha Hogan. Investigators said the girls are sisters and were 9 and 7 years old.

Officers said the girls’ mother, Tinessa Hogan, is a person of interest in the case, and she is in custody but is not currently under arrest.

Detectives added that the Department of Children and Families have responded to their home and did not have a case.

Investigators said a cause of death has not yet been determined.

