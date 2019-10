PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have safely located a teenager who was last seen at Charles W. Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police said 15-year-old Malakhai McGregor was last seen along the 12800 block of Taft Street, at around 2:45 p.m., Wednesday.

UPDATE: Malakhai McGregor has been safely located. Thank you to our community & news media partners for your assistance. https://t.co/uNdTp3s2to — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) October 30, 2019

He was found safely at around 8 p.m.

