Police safely locate missing Coral Gables Senior High School football coach

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have safely located a Coral Gables Senior High School football coach who was reported missing earlier this week.

Miami-Dade Police said 39-year-old Roger C. Pollard was safely recovered, Friday night.

The football coach is currently being reunited with his family, police said.

Pollard went missing from his Northwest Miami-Dade home, Wednesday morning.

Police have not disclosed where he was found, or information on where he spent the last several days.

