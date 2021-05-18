Police safely locate missing 10-year-old out of Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – Police have safely located a 10-year-old boy who last seen outside of his Boynton Beach home.

According to Boynton Beach Police, Marc Jean-Charles was last seen along Southwest Second Avenue at 5:17 p.m., Tuesday.

UPDATE: Marc has been located by our officers walking in the area of Southwest 4th Street and Ocean Avenue. He is safe and will be reunited with his family. https://t.co/ry04A339t2 — bbpd (@BBPD) May 19, 2021

Police said Marc was safely located in the area of Ocean Avenue and Southwest Fourth Street just before 10 p.m.

He will soon be reunited with his family, police said.

