Police safely locate missing 10-year-old out of Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – Police have safely located a 10-year-old boy who last seen outside of his Boynton Beach home.

According to Boynton Beach Police, Marc Jean-Charles was last seen along Southwest Second Avenue at 5:17 p.m., Tuesday.

Police said Marc was safely located in the area of Ocean Avenue and Southwest Fourth Street just before 10 p.m.

He will soon be reunited with his family, police said.

