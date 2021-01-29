Police safely locate 2 missing SW Miami-Dade girls

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have safely located two girls who were reported missing out of Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police announced 12-year-old Jazmine Brown and 13-year-old Markevia Wright were safely recovered, Friday night.

#UPDATE: The missing juveniles have been safely recovered. Thank you for your assistance. https://t.co/oOK05CKwpb pic.twitter.com/xNTTbRusAM — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) January 30, 2021

The two juveniles had been missing since Monday, according to police.

