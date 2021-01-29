Police safely locate 2 missing South Miami-Dade girls

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have safely located two girls who were reported missing out of Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police announced 12-year-old Jazmine Brown and 13-year-old Markevia Wright were safely recovered, Friday night.

#UPDATE: The missing juveniles have been safely recovered. Thank you for your assistance. https://t.co/oOK05CKwpb pic.twitter.com/xNTTbRusAM — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) January 30, 2021

The two juveniles had been missing since Monday from the Verde Gardens neighborhood near the Naranja area, according to police.

Family members said they talked to neighbors and area businesses, and they also passed out fliers while police searched for the missing girls.

Investigators said they found the two girls unharmed at a friend’s house.

Brown’s grandmother, Lisa Brown, said she was relived to hear the news.

“God, I can’t even explain what I’m feeling right now. I’m just so flad that my granddaughter and her friend have been recovered. I just want to thank everybody,” she said.

When asked whether family members believed Brown could have been in danger, her grandmother replied, “Yes, yes, because this something that she’d never done before She has never been away from her family this long.”

As of 11 p.m., loved ones were waiting for the girls to come home. They said they learned the girls had been found through a county commissioner who had been lobbying on their behalf.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the two girls may have been in the company of 16-year-old Keon Kiser, but as of late Friday night, officials have not provided further details about this possibility.

