Police: Robbery that prompted parking garage closure at Sawgrass Mills didn’t happen

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman upset at having lost her money gambling called police and claimed she was robbed, leading officers to close a parking garage, authorities said.

Sunrise Police responded to the shopping center Saturday night. Officers closed the parking lot and set up a perimeter.

7News cameras captured police officers speaking with shoppers, as people waited outside Parking Garage 1.

According to investigators, the woman and two men had been gambling, and she contacted police after she was mad over losing her money. She was not robbed

Just before 9 p.m., shoppers were seen entering the parking garage.

Mall officials said the mall was never on lockdown and store activity was never affected. They are investigating the incident.

