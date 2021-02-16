Police reveal identity of subject shot, killed during shooting outside SW Miami-Dade bank

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have revealed the identity of the subject killed during a shooting outside of a Southwest Miami-Dade Bank.

Miami-Dade Police identified 16-year-old Nimikae Clark as the fatally wounded subject of the Saturday night shooting in the area of Southwest 137th Avenue and Kendall Drive.

Authorities said the robbery victim was at a drive-thru BB&T ATM when he was approached by Clark.

After a confrontation, shots were fired by both the accused robber and victim, but Clark was fatally wounded. A second subject was spotted fleeing the scene.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $5,000 reward.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.