Police return to Miami home where daughter found father murdered

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have returned to the Miami home where a daughter found her elderly father murdered to search for more clues that may help lead them to his killer.

The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner removed the body of the 93-year-old man from the home, along Southwest 22nd Terrace and 23rd Avenue, at around 5 a.m., Thursday.

“Obviously, they’re still looking for clues and things to figure out who the perpetrator was,” neighbor Maria Capote said. “I go out for a walk every morning, and you never see this kind of activity. I mean, it’s tragic, and I can’t even begin to imagine what just happened.”

Police said a woman found her father’s body on Wednesday after she stopped by to check on him. Investigators believe he may have been stabbed to death.

“When she arrived, she discovered his lifeless body,” Miami Police Commander Freddie Cruz said. “She immediately called 911.”

Neighbors identify the victim as Humberto Mujares, and they said he was active and nice to everyone.

Teresita Menendez, who lives across from the victim, said it was odd when she saw the victim’s dog alone the night before.

“He was just walking in front of his house, and then, I just open a little gate and put the dog inside,” she said.

She tried reaching out to her neighbor but did not receive a response.

“I don’t understand what happened,” Capote said. “I mean, I don’t know. Have they said yet if it’s a robbery or anything like that?”

If you have any information on this homicide, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

