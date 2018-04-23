Police retrieve narcotics at 2 Miami Beach apartments, neighboring business in drug bust

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken several narcotics off the streets in a large drug bust at two Miami Beach apartments.

A large police presence could be seen in the 6400 block of Collins Avenue, Monday night.

Two units inside an apartment complex, according to police, has been serving as a place to buy and sell drugs.

Officials said these kinds of transactions have been happening for months.

Those who live in the area said drug transactions could be happening in more than two units.

This is one of three different locations that Miami Police are working on. Another location is up the street from this location.

“Here’s the culmination of a four-month long investigation where our narcotics undercover detectives from our Miami Beach Police Department street crimes unit have made multiple narcotics purchases from an individual,” said Miami Beach Police Capt. Daniel Morgalo. “At the moment, we’re executing a search warrant at three different locations pursuant to that investigation.”

News: MBPD detectives just served 3 search warrants (narcotics related) near the 6400blk of Collins Avenue. This is the result of a 3 month long investigation. The goal: Keep our streets safe & drug free. pic.twitter.com/Eu0edrqM3C — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) April 24, 2018

Police said the drug dealer has been detained along with four other people. They are currently being interviewed by police.

Undercover detectives wearing masks and K9 units could be seen canvassing the area. Some detectives could also be seen walking out of the units with bags of evidence.

.@MiamiBeachPD detectives working to keep our streets safe and drug free. @wsvn https://t.co/rxWVcdyQuY — Ernesto Rodriguez (@ERodriguez782) April 24, 2018

Police said the bust is the result of a tip they received months ago.

According to officials, neighbors have complained about the selling and buying at the location.

“There’s a lot of methodical planning that goes into conducting these investigations and in executing an operation like this, which is very dynamic, where we needed to control three different locations at the same time,” Morgalo said.

Police also raided a barbershop a couple of blocks down from the apartment, at 6634 Collins Avenue. Officials believe the ATM inside the business has evidence of drug money.

Locksmiths were seen inside, unbolting the machine from the ground.

Miami Beach Police have seized bags of marijuana, along with stamps of LSD, cocaine and ecstasy.

