Police responding to reported triple homicide at SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are responding to a reported triple homicide at a Southwest Miami-Dade home.

Miami-Dade Police units responded to a home along the 21900 block of Southwest 187th Avenue to perform a welfare check just before 4:45 p.m., Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they discovered three deceased adults inside of the home.

According to police, the call for a welfare check came from a person who was looking for a missing infant.

If you have any information on this triple homicide, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

