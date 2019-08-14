Police responding to possible swatting call in Pembroke Pines neighborhood

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are responding to a possible report of swatting inside a Pembroke Pines community.

A Pembroke Pines Police SWAT Team responded to the home in the area of Southwest 157th Avenue and Enclave Circle West, inside the Grand Palms Golf and Country Club development, Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the call is believed to be a possible swatting prank call.

One person has been taken into custody, police said.

However, 7 Skyforce HD captured police detaining two people outside of the home.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.