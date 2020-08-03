Police respond to Travelodge in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There is a heavy police scene outside of a hotel in Pompano Beach.

7SkyForce HD hovered over a Travelodge hotel, located at 1202 NW 31st Ave., just after 6:30 a.m., Monday.

Several police cruisers could be seen outside of the hotel.

It remains unclear why the officers responded to the scene.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.