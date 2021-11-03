SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of Miami-Dade Police officers responded to a Southwest Miami-Dade school after a student made a verbal threat to a teacher.

The threat was made at Atlantis Academy near 9600 Southwest 107th Avenue, at around 9:45 a.m., Wednesday.

The school was placed on lockdown and under a code red. However, no weapon was found.

According to officials, it was a 17-year-old 11th grader who made the verbal threat.

It is highly unlikely the teenager will be charged, according to police.

The school’s website states the school is one for children with learning disabilities and other challenges.

7News has reached out to the school for more information on the incident, and they provided the following statement:

“Atlantis Academy Miami is for students who have learning disabilities and are struggling in their current school environment. We emphasize the importance of close parent/teacher/student relationships for the benefit of each child. Our low student-to-teacher ratio and experienced, caring and nurturing staff help foster students’ self-confidence and self-esteem …”

