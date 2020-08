MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are currently investigating a suspicious package found in a Brickell building.

City of Miami Police responded to the scene along Brickell Avenue and Seventh Street just before 10:45 a.m., Friday.

Bomb Squad detectives have since responded to the scene.

Police have shut down Southeast Fifth Street to Eighth Street while they investigate.

