Police respond to suspicious package behind Bayside in Downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are responding to the area behind Bayside Marketplace in Downtown Miami after a suspicious package was reported at the outdoor mall.

City of Miami Police responded to the scene, just before 9 p.m., Thursday.

According to police, they have evacuated the service road behind the outdoor mall, but they have not evacuated the shopping center or the neighboring Bayfront Park.

Bayside Marketplace is open for business! We have no issues here and the party goes on! This news is for Bayfront Park — Bayside Marketplace (@BaysideMktplace) July 5, 2019

Cellphone video from a nearby rooftop showed police moving attendees from the shopping center. The video also showed at least a dozen police cruisers with their lights turned on near Bayfront Park.

7News cameras captured police cruisers near the Hard Rock Cafe at the rear of the property. Cameras also captured officers with K-9s walking around and investigating near the scene.

Several ambulances were spotted at the front of the property.

Three police cruisers and a helicopter were also caught on video responding to the scene.

We are currently on scene behind Bayside Marketplace investigating a suspicious package. The service road behind Bayside has been evacuated in order to allow our Bomb Squad to conduct their investigation. There have been NO evacuations to Bayside or Bayfront Park. pic.twitter.com/pChS410RcI — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) July 5, 2019

Police said the bomb squad has been called in to investigate the package. They have not evacuated the area except for where the package was seen.

Biscayne Boulevard, which was shut down for the Fourth of July fireworks show, remains closed while police investigate.

