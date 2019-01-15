All clear given after suspicious package removed at Whiddon Rogers Education Center

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police have given the all clear after a suspicious package was found not to be a threat at Whiddon Rogers Education Center.

Just before 10 a.m., Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue departments responded to the scene at 700 SW 26th St.

Police evacuated the school, but just before 11:15, the all clear was given after the bomb squad discovered it was an empty box.

School operations have since returned to normal.

#FLPD #MediaAlert #Update The all clear has been given from FLPD's Bomb Squad. The school will resume normal operations shortly. https://t.co/vLH0VGWixn — Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) January 15, 2019

