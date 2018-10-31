Police respond to suspicious package at Miami-Dade Democratic Party’s office

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are responding to a report of a suspicious package at the Miami-Dade Democratic Party’s office in Miami.

Detectives said they received a call early Wednesday afternoon about a package that had been delivered to the building near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 20th Street.

Police said no one was expecting a delivery and officers were called.

The bomb squad has been notified about about the situation.

