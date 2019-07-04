Police respond to suspicious package at Bayside in downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are responding to Bayside Marketplace in downtown Miami after a suspicious package was reported at the outdoor mall.

City of Miami Police responded to the scene, just before 9 p.m., Thursday.

According to police, they have evacuated the service road behind the outdoor mall.

Cellphone video from a nearby rooftop showed police moving attendees from the shopping center. The video also showed at least a dozen police cruisers with their lights turned on near Bayfront Park.

Police said the bomb squad has been called in to investigate the package. They have not evacuated the area except for where the package was seen.

