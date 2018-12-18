Police respond to stolen vehicle, gunshots in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have responded after a vehicle crashed into a building and gunshots were heard in Miami Beach.

Several officers could be seen with guns drawn at the scene near Alton Road and 18th Street.

According to police, the vehicle in question was stolen. Officers were later seen pulling a man out of the car with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. His condition has not been released.

It is recommended that motorists and pedestrians avoid the area.

UPDATE: One male subject is now headed to JMH Trauma with a gunshot wound. FPL has assisted police with shutting off power to the area, for everyone’s safety. https://t.co/d5CYhgggMS — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) December 18, 2018

