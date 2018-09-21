Police respond to stabbing at Hollywood Walmart

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after someone was stabbed at a Hollywood Walmart.

According to Hollywood Police, one person was stabbed in the hip after a fight broke out at the Walmart at 301 S State Road 7. It is unknown if the two people knew each other.

Police said the victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

