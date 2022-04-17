MIAMI (WSVN) - Several people were transported to the hospital after an apparent shooting occurred in Miami.

Miami Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert near the 1900 block of Northwest Fifth Place around 12:34 a.m., Sunday.

Police arrived at the scene and found two males and a female who were apparently shot.

Miami Fire Rescue transported all three victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

The incident is under investigation.

