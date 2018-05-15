Police respond to shots fired near Brownsville Middle School in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have responded to shots fired near a middle school in Miami.

The scene is active inside an apartment complex near Brownsville Middle School. 7Skyforce was also over the complex, where the shots were reportedly fired.

No injuries have been reported.

Miami-Dade Police said seven units are on the scene and were spotted rushing kids quickly into the school.

No arrests have been made, police added, as they continue to search for the subject.

