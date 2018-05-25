Police respond to shot fired at Pembroke Lakes Mall

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police have responded after a gun was fired during a fight at Pembroke Lakes Mall.
According to police, an altercation broke out at the sears, during which a single gunshot was fired.
Police said no one was struck by the bullet.
Detectives said the subject fled the scene.
Police are recommending that pedestrians avoid the area while they conduct their investigation.
