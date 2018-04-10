Police respond to shooting outside Whole Foods in downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have responded after a person was shot outside of a Whole Foods Market in downtown Miami.

Officers responded to the scene at 299 S.E. Third Ave shortly before 2:30 p.m.

According to Miami Police, officers found an adult male who had been shot when they arrived at the scene.

Police also said they found another man who told them that he’s the one who opened fire because the victim was trying to steal his bag.

The shooting victim was transported to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

